Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving Gets Game Status Change For Mavericks-Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks' injury report continues to grow before a game against the Utah Jazz.

Kade Kimble

Nov 10, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

On the eve of the second night of NBA Cup group play -- which will bring a packed slate of games -- there is a lone basketball game scheduled. The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz.

Fresh off three losses, the Mavericks are in need of a big win. They are 5-6 on the season with their recent loss being a crushing 120-117 defeat by the Golden State Warriors on the road. Dallas is a whopping 8.5-point favorite over the Jazz as Utah is 2-8 on the season as one of the worst teams in the league.

Early in the season, injuries have been impacting the Mavericks. Luka Doncic has a lingering knee problem that he's been playing through. Dereck Lively recently made his return to the floor and PJ Washington has a knee issue as well.

Ahead of the club's contest in Utah, star guard Kyrie Irving was added to the injury mix as he is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. The injury could prove crucial as the Mavericks have been limping with a losing record as is, and Doncic is playing through an injury as well.

As urgent as it might be for Dallas to course-correct and level out their record, getting Irving and Doncic both 100% healthy is far more important than a few games in November. The season is long and their long-term health should be a priority as injury concerns in the playoffs could be the reason their season comes to a halt.

Published
Kade Kimble
