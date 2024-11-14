Kyrie Irving Gets Game Status Change For Mavericks-Jazz
On the eve of the second night of NBA Cup group play -- which will bring a packed slate of games -- there is a lone basketball game scheduled. The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz.
Fresh off three losses, the Mavericks are in need of a big win. They are 5-6 on the season with their recent loss being a crushing 120-117 defeat by the Golden State Warriors on the road. Dallas is a whopping 8.5-point favorite over the Jazz as Utah is 2-8 on the season as one of the worst teams in the league.
Early in the season, injuries have been impacting the Mavericks. Luka Doncic has a lingering knee problem that he's been playing through. Dereck Lively recently made his return to the floor and PJ Washington has a knee issue as well.
Ahead of the club's contest in Utah, star guard Kyrie Irving was added to the injury mix as he is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. The injury could prove crucial as the Mavericks have been limping with a losing record as is, and Doncic is playing through an injury as well.
As urgent as it might be for Dallas to course-correct and level out their record, getting Irving and Doncic both 100% healthy is far more important than a few games in November. The season is long and their long-term health should be a priority as injury concerns in the playoffs could be the reason their season comes to a halt.
