How the Luka Doncic-Lakers trade impacted the ensuing Mavericks-76ers trade: Report
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers has had a lasting impact on the franchise in more ways than one. Obviously, losing Luka Doncic was disheartening for the fanbase, but it was also a reason why they fell out of playoff contention. Without that, they wouldn't have Cooper Flagg, even if most fans would rather just have Doncic.
But that trade also may have cost them Quentin Grimes, according to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports.
"I heard last year, Quentin Grimes didn’t want to be in Dallas after Max Christie got there, and that there was kind of a mini trade request," O'Connor said. "That’s one of the reasons why he ended up getting sent to the 76ers."
Max Christie was almost seen as a throw-in to the trade along with the main return of Anthony Davis. But he's under contract for the next three seasons at over $7 million per year, while Grimes was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, and they couldn't come to terms on an extension before the season.
Grimes may have believed that he wasn't in the long-term plans of the team and wanted to get somewhere where he could showcase his abilities. And he did exactly that once he got to Philadelphia.
In the final 28 games of the season after the trade, Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG, including a 46-point outburst against the Houston Rockets and 44 points against the Golden State Warriors. The 76ers were fighting injuries all season, so Grimes was given every opportunity to show what he could do, which he hoped would lead to a lucrative extension.
Quentin Grimes Still a Free Agent
Quentin Grimes is one of four players still sitting in free agency as restricted free agents, as well as Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, and Josh Giddey. Restricted free agents have had no leverage this offseason, as teams had little to no spending room. Because Grimes was a late first-round pick, he's looking for whatever extension will give him the most money long-term, as his qualifying offer would only be worth a little over $8 million.
If Grimes opts into his qualifying offer, it may not be the best opportunity for him to showcase his abilities this time. They drafted VJ Edgecombe third overall in the most recent NBA Draft, and Jared McCain and Paul George are set to come back from season-ending injuries.
