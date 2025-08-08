Mavericks, Warriors expected to pursue Lakers' LeBron James in next free agency: Report
It appears LeBron James will be on the Los Angeles Lakers for the final season of his contract after weeks of unnecessary drama and rumors. That would seemingly end all of the talk surrounding him for this offseason, but there is always next season.
No one is quite sure when LeBron James will want to retire, but if he's still playing at a high level and his body holds up, he could easily play for another 3-4 years. If he does keep playing, one reported NBA executive said to keep an eye on the Dallas Mavericks and a few other teams.
"Cleveland [Cavaliers], Dallas, and Golden State [Warriors], those are the three teams I’m looking at,” the unnamed NBA executive told DallasHoopsJournal.com. “All three would have loved to trade for him this offseason, but he never requested a trade, and he makes way too much money. Once he’s on the open market, those three will court him. I have no doubt in my mind.”
A Case for LeBron James to Choose the Dallas Mavericks
There are a lot of connections between James and the Mavericks. He's been teammates and won championships with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, played against Klay Thompson in a few NBA Finals, played under Jason Kidd and Frank Vogel on the Lakers in 2020, and knows Nico Harrison from Harrison's days at Nike.
How the Mavericks would make it work is unclear, though. Almost everyone is under contract for next season, except for P.J. Washington, who is expected to sign an extension once he's eligible at the end of August. Depending on what that number comes in at, the Mavericks could be as much as $97 million over the cap, and brushing near or over the second tax apron.
LeBron James is a great player and still wants to win, but he will still demand a high salary, and it would take a sign-and-trade or the Mavs jettisoning multiple contracts to make it work. In no way should they attach draft picks to players like Daniel Gafford or Washington in an effort to sign James at 41 years old.
There is also the question of James' fit with the Mavericks, especially if Anthony Davis is dead set on playing power forward, even if he should be a center. James is best suited at power forward at this stage in his career, which is where Cooper Flagg should be playing everybody. A hypothetical lineup of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II looks great on paper, but there would be realistic reasons to doubt that core.
