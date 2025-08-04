Insider gives promising grade for Mavericks offseason
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to get back on their feet in the upcoming season.
The Athletic insider Christian Clark thinks that is possible, giving the Mavs an "A" in his offseason grade for the acquisitions they have made.
"Mavericks fans have reason to hope again. The team lucked into the No. 1 pick and selected Cooper Flagg, and the 18-year-old Newport, Maine, native is expected to be a monster. He impacts the game in so many ways. Dallas has enjoyed some smaller wins, too," Clark wrote.
"Convincing Kyrie Irving to decline his $43 million player option for next season and re-up on a new deal gave the Mavericks access to the taxpayer midlevel exception, which they used to sign D’Angelo Russell. Daniel Gafford’s extension ($54.4 million over three years) was another piece of good business."
Flagg leads Mavericks offseason acquisitions
Flagg is the headliner for the Mavs offseason. Dallas got insanely lucky with a less than two percent chance to snag Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick and now the franchise needs to take advantage.
Along with Flagg, the Mavs got a new veteran point guard in former No. 2 overall pick D'Angelo Russell, who enters his 11th season in the NBA. Russell will lead the Mavs at point guard while Kyrie Irving is sidelined.
Irving signed a new extension that will keep him in Dallas for three seasons and he should play a key role alongside Flagg when he gets back on the court in 2026.
