Luka Doncic, Devin Booker Headline Injury Report For Mavericks-Suns
The Dallas Mavericks will play the Phoenix Suns for the third time this season, looking to pick up their first win of the year against their Western Conference rival. Both teams will be without some of their biggest stars, though, including the two that fuel the rivalry's fire.
Luka Doncic sustained a left calf strain on Wednesday's Christmas game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be re-evaluated in a month. With him out for at least the next 16 games, it'll be up to Kyrie Irving to carry the load.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Recovery Timeline Revealed for Latest Injury
Only two other Mavericks are on the injury report. Dereck Lively II is questionable with a left hip contusion, which may have been suffered near the end of Wednesday's game as Mike Conley ran through him for a "loose" ball. Dante Exum will be out after surgery on his right wrist in the preseason but is nearing his estimated return date of three months.
After being available for Wednesday's game but not playing, Jaden Hardy is officially off the injury report. He had missed six games with an ankle injury. Brandon Williams is also no longer listed on the injury report.
The Suns will be without a few key players, including Devin Booker, who has a groin strain. This will be his fourth consecutive missed game. Grayson Allen will remain out as he waits to clear concussion protocol, and Bol Bol is out with a left knee contusion.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Suns: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter