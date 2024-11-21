Kendrick Perkins Gets Honest About Luka Doncic for the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have seemingly done right by the ship and got on the right track after a statement win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Cup. They are now 8-7 and have a winning record again.
With both a top offense and defense as of late, the Mavericks are in a good position to keep pushing forward. However, before their recent few wins came, Dallas superstar Luka Doncic was under fire for his defensive performance and play.
As the leader of the franchise, a lack of effort on that end is unacceptable. Given his injury history and current standing in that regard, though, some are forgiving of him. Kendrick Perkins is not one of them, though. The NBA champion and long-time veteran turned ESPN analyst went in on the Slovenian on "The Road Trippin Show."
“We got to stop letting Luka off the hook," Perkins said. "Real talk—enough is enough. Like, do you know he's leading the league defensively with blowbys? No one is asking him to be Jrue Holiday… We're asking you to be a leader and put forth some [expletive] effort and fix your body language.”
No matter how much he might be struggling efficiency-wise offensively to begin the season, that'll be course-corrected and his statistical averages will be video game-like by the season's end. However, his defensive energy and effort, as a leader, are infectious.
Last year, when the Mavericks made the NBA Finals, Doncic was impactful on that side of the ball. The effort is what stood out, though it hasn't been consistent since then.
Doncic's offense is coming together again, but he's got to find that defensive energy again to help lead the team.
