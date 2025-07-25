Dallas Basketball

Kevin Durant nearly joined the Dallas Mavericks: Rumor

One thing kept the former MVP and two-time champion from reuniting in Dallas with Kyrie Irving.

Austin Veazey

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant was recently traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets, ending an uninspiring tenure of two and a half years that saw more head coaches than it did playoff series wins. Houston didn't have to give up too much, only sending Jalen Green (who didn't have much value around the NBA), Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick.

It's a massive pick-up for the Rockets, who sorely missed a go-to scorer in the playoffs last year, even if Durant is entering the twilight of his career. It's a talented team that still has Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith, Fred VanVleet, and a ton of other young players while being led by Ime Udoka.

Kevin Durant
May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, there was a strong chance Durant could've been a Dallas Maverick.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, had Kyrie Irving not torn his ACL, discussions could've picked up around Durant and the Mavericks.

“In just talking to people across the league, I got the sense, and I started reporting it around February, March, that had Kyrie Irving not injured his knee, tore his ACL, we might be having another conversation about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as members of the Dallas Mavericks,” Robinson said. “Kyrie Irving’s injury, his knee, really was, no pun intended, the Achilles heel as to why KD did not find a way to the Dallas Mavericks.”

Irving and Durant are close friends and teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets, which was a tumultuous time, to say the least. How that ended has been talked about recently, and Durant and Irving have shared their sides of the story, with Irving saying everything was a mess.

Dallas would've had to give up a few real rotation players to make the salary match in a trade for Durant. That's something they didn't want to do for LeBron James, who is a few years older, but that same argument could be made for not making a Durant trade.

