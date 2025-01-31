Luka Doncic, Jaden Ivey among 5 players out for Mavericks-Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday evening, and it looks like the Mavs might be starting to get healthy. Just last week, as many as seven players were out for the Mavericks, but now they're only down to four.
Luka Doncic didn't travel with the team on this trip due to his calf strain, but the Mavericks believe he'll return before the All-Star break around Valentine's weekend. That's only two weeks away, so we could see him back on the floor when they return from this lengthy road trip.
READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks continue road trip against Detroit Pistons
Dallas' frontcourt is still dealing with some big injuries, as Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) remain out. Kleber had surgery on his foot this week, so he may not return this season, and he could be used as a salary filler for a trade before the deadline on February 6th.
Jaden Ivey suffered a brutal left fibula fracture earlier in the season, but he's the only Piston out for this game.
Dante Exum Upgraded Again, Could He Return to the Mavericks for This Game?
Dante Exum was upgraded on the injury report to "doubtful" for the first time all season in the last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he still missed the game. He was upgraded again for Friday's game against Detroit, this time to "questionable."
Jason Kidd said on Wednesday in New Orleans about Exum, "It's trending in the right way... Hopefully, that continues, and hopefully, we get to see him sometime, maybe on this trip. Maybe."
Exum has missed the entire season after having surgery on his wrist in the preseason. He was a key defender and secondary ball-handler last season while showcasing an improved three-point shot. Whether or not that perimeter shot will still be there will be one of the biggest things to watch whenever he returns.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks backup big man gets unfortunate injury news
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter