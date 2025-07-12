Klay Thompson addresses rumors of relationship with Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson is no stranger to the moment. He always knows just when to show out and make an appearance, whether that's in a game or in public. That's why the Dallas Mavericks pushed so hard to sign him last offseason.
Rumors started swirling earlier in the week that Klay Thompson could be together with hit rap star Megan Thee Stallion when a picture surfaced of her at the pool with someone who looked like Klay Thompson sitting in a chair in the background.
Klay Thompson has seemingly confirmed those rumors with his latest Instagram post, posting two pictures with her from the Bahamas. Megan is a Texas native, and Thompson seemingly wasted no time.
Thompson has been in high-profile relationships before, having dated singer Coco Jones (who is now engaged to Donovan Mitchell), actress Laura Harrier, and content creator (mainly on the old video app Vine) Hannah Stocking.
None of them are bigger than Megan Thee Stallion, a three-time Grammy winner who has two Billboard number-one singles. She is arguably the biggest female rap artist around currently.
Klay Thompson is coming off his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three. The season didn't go quite the way he expected, filled with drama, like the Luka Doncic trade, and injuries. But he still had a productive season and hopes to add another championship to his collection soon. He won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors from 2015 to 2022 and is one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history, sitting in the top five of most made threes.
