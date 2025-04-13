Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis among many stars on Mavericks-Grizzlies injury report
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will meet in the FedEx Forum on Sunday afternoon for the 82nd and final game of the regular season, but both teams pretty much know where they're going. Dallas is locked into the 9/10 game in the Play-In Tournament against the Sacramento Kings, while Memphis is locked into the 7/8 game, though their opponent is unknown as of yet.
With little to play for, both teams have LENGTHY injury reports as they don't want to risk an injury happening to key players.
Dallas has ruled out Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), Klay Thompson (left foot sprain), and P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) due to injuries, while Kessler Edwards is out of eligibility on his two-way contract.
Caleb Martin (right hip strain) is questionable to play while Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture recovery) is doubtful. Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum are no longer on the injury report with their various injuries.
Memphis has ruled out Brandon Clarke (right PCL sprain), Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery), and Jaylen Wells (right wrist fracture, facial laceration, concussion; he took a scary fall last week against the Charlotte Hornets. The following players are all doubtful to play: Santo Aldama (left ankle soreness), Desmond Bane (left adductor soreness), Zach Edey (left ankle soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (low back soreness), Luke Kennard (right knee soreness), Ja Morant (right shoulder soreness), and Scotty Pippen Jr. (low back soreness).
The Mavs and Grizzlies will tip off around 2:30 p.m. CST in Memphis.
