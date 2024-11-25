Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving Game Status for Mavericks-Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks enter the second night of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks already without Luka Doncic. Klay Thompson was added to their injury report on Monday morning with plantar fascia, while Kyrie Irving (illness) and Quentin Grimes (illness) were added later in the day.
Irving has been upgraded to available for the game, while Grimes and Thompson were downgraded to out. This is the first game Thompson has missed as a Maverick and had 15 points on Sunday night.
Kyrie Irving has been spectacular for the Mavericks this season and hopes to lift Dallas over Atlanta as the Mavs play without key pieces. The last time these teams played in Atlanta, Luka Doncic scored 73 points. While it's unlikely Irving can have that kind of performance, the scoring will have to come from someone.
Grimes has started whenever Doncic or Irving has missed a game, so with him and Thompson out of the game, Dallas is lacking options with their guards. Naji Marshall could start in place of Thompson while Jaden Hardy or Spencer Dinwiddie could start next to Irving.
