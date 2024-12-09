Klay Thompson Listed 'Biggest Disappointment' For Mavericks For One Key Reason
The Dallas Mavericks have found their footing on the season, and they're making a statement. They've won 11 of their last 12 games played and they're now 16-8 on the season following a shaky start, leaving them as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks, after an NBA Finals appearance a season ago, acquired Klay Thompson this offseason as well as making other roster tweaks. Alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they were expected to be title contenders once again.
Right now, Dallas is back to form and playing like the contender they were projected to be coming into the season. However, according to Clutch Points, there has been one clear "biggest disappointment."
"Thompson is averaging 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He is shooting an inefficient 38.9 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from downtown. These percentages would both be a career-low for Thompson, and his inconsistency has stifled the Mavs offense at times," Clutch Points wrote.
There's no secret Thompson has been streaky. But having spent so much time in the Bay Area, playing in consistent roles with familiar faces, there is going to be a bigger adjustment period than 24 games. That's simply put, too. Veterans joining new roles after playing a certain way for plenty of time need extended time to adapt.
Career lows are unfortunate for Thompson in the DFW, and while Clutch Points might dub it the "biggest disappointment, there is reason for optimism that the future Hall of Fame sharpshooter and four-time champion can turn things around.
