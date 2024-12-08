Luka Doncic Made NBA History During Mavericks' Win Over Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks, once again, have come away victorious. They've now won 11 of their last 12 games as they took down the Toronto Raptors in a 125-118 win on Sunday. They're looking the part of the contending team they were in the playoffs a season ago and in the projections before the season.
Since returning to the Mavericks' lineup and recovering from his injury, Luka Doncic has been sharp. The Dallas superstar led the team to their recent victory over the Raptors with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 19 of 20 from the field.
Doncic notched yet another triple-double, though this time he made NBA history. It was his 79th career triple-double, and second in a row, which puts him above Wilt Chamberlin and James Harden, as Mavs PR shared on social media on Sunday.
"Luka Dončić (30 pts, 13 rebs, 11 ast) recorded his second straight triple-double (79th career) at TOR, passing Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for sole possession of seventh place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list," Mavs PR shared on social media.
The Mavericks have been getting an incredible version of Doncic since his return from injury, and they've been buzzing as a squad. If they can keep their current form, they'll continue to climb the standings in the Western Conference.
Kyrie Irving added 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting with Klay Thompson bringing in 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
