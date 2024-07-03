Klay Thompson Viewed Mavericks as 'Top Choice' Over Lakers for 'Fresh Start'
The Dallas Mavericks achieved an impressive run to the NBA Finals but were limited by a lack of perimeter shooting firepower around Luka Doncic. The team hopes that adding Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors using a three-team sign-and-trade will provide a spark.
During Thompson's free agency, the final running came down to the Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers before he ultimately agreed to come to Dallas on a three-year, $50 million contract.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Thompson's top choice throughout the process was the Mavericks based on how he'd impact next to Doncic and Irving. He entered his meeting with the Mavs prepared with film to illustrate it, viewing the team as his best opportunity to win a fifth title.
"Dallas was his top choice. He loved the way the Mavericks played and believed he'd be an ideal fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, sources said," Shelburne wrote. "He came into a dinner meeting with the Mavericks' front office having studied tape of the team and already projecting out how he could help them."
From the Mavericks' perspective, Shelburne reported the team was eager to add a talent like Thompson, but especially felt it was necessary to bring more veteran leadership to the team. Considering how many players Dallas deployed for heavy minutes in the postseason with little to no prior exposure to that stage, it's understandable to want to add a four-time champion.
"The Mavericks were thrilled to get a player of Thompson's ability and experience on such a reasonably priced contract," Shelburne wrote. "The team had a great run to get to the Finals this season, but sources said Dallas felt it needed more veteran leadership to build off the performance."
READ MORE: Doncic's 26-Point Triple-Double Not Enough in Slovenia's Blowout Loss vs. Croatia
Thompson views the Mavericks as a necessary "fresh start" where his skill set will be needed, as opposed to joining the Lakers, a situation that could resemble the last few seasons he's had with the Warriors in some respects.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason and of Luka Doncic at the pre-Olympic qualifier tournament in Greece.
Follow Grant Afseth on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.