New report reveals the Mavericks are optimistic Anthony Davis won't need surgery
The Dallas Mavericks are banged up across the front court as their top three big men are all dealing with injuries. Over the last few days, Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford have gone down, joining Dereck Lively II on the sideline. Dwight Powell is also out and it's unclear when he'll return to action.
Davis made his debut with the Mavericks on Saturday, putting in a prolific showing before suffering a non-contact injury in the second half. He ended up suffering a left adductor strain that is expected to sideline him for the coming weeks. Dallas will be cautious in the rehab process to try and prevent this from becoming a re-occurring issue.
READ MORE: Nightmare continues as Mavericks starter exits Kings game, ruled out with knee injury
In what is a touch of good fortune for the Mavericks, the franchise has "tangible optimism" that Davis will avoid surgery on the ailment, according to a report from NBA Insider Marc Stein. That's probably the best outcome anyone could hope for after what was a scary scene in American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Davis recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes of action. It was his first outing since dealing with an ab strain towards the end of January. Now, Davis will have to recover from yet another injury.
This continues to be a rough stretch for the Mavericks as the franchise is already deservedly getting heat from the fanbase for its outrageous decision to trade Luke Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the major piece that general manager Nico Harrison acquired in the deal is already out for the foreseeable future.
Dallas also traded Quentin Grades for Caleb Martin a day before the deadline. Martin has yet to take the court due to a sprained hip and is at least another week away from making his debut with the Mavericks.
Coincidentally enough, Kyrie Irving was given the nod to replace Davis in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The Mavericks will need Irving to continue to ascend his game to have any chance of remaining on the fringe of the postseason hunt after making an appearance in the finals less than a year ago.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Ex-Laker Anthony Davis expected to miss coming weeks following injury in Mavericks debut
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter