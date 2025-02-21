Kyrie Irving can carry Mavs through tough second half
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has been passed the torch as leader of the franchise.
The 32-year-old point guard is getting up there in age, but nobody from his year in the NBA is better, according to Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes.
Kyrie has more responsibility
"Don’t look now, but Irving is only a hot week away from being on pace to log the second 50-40-90 season of his career. That he’s managed that level of efficiency in long stints as a first option while former teammate Luka Dončić was sidelined only adds to the impressiveness of the potential feat," Hughes writes.
"Irving is still as incendiary a scorer as there is in the league, capable of manufacturing shots from all areas of the floor against any defender. His finishing craft is as breathtaking as ever, he can’t be forced into concessions by high-pressure defense and he’s the only 32-year-old you’d trust to occupy a top-option offensive role on a quality offense.
"Rudy Gobert isn’t at DPOY levels anymore, and everyone else in this age is either a sub-par starter or a reserve. This one goes to Irving in a landslide."
Irving and the Mavs are back in action as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
