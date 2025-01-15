Kyrie Irving Gets Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Mavericks-Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are getting a big boost tonight in their second home matchup against the Denver Nuggets and on the first night of a back-to-back. After missing the last five games with a bulging disc in his back and entering Tuesday's game as questionable, Kyrie Irving will be back on the floor for the Mavs.
Dallas was in need of a consistent offensive force after not having it in the two weeks he's been out. They're still without Luka Doncic, but Kyrie Irving has led a Luka-less Mavericks team over the Nuggets once already this season, beating them 123-120 in one of the NBA Cup qualifying games. He also had 43 points in a different game against the Nuggets this season.
Irving will, at the very least, help the team's fourth-quarter offense, as they generated just 12 points in Sunday's game against Denver and blew a double-digit lead. Having someone of Irving's caliber stabilize the offense will be massive. He's averaged 24.3 PPG this season on nearly 50/40/90 shooting splits.
The Mavericks will still be without Luka Doncic and Dante Exum this game, while Denver will only be without Viktor Clancar and DaRon Holmes II.
