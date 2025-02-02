Kyrie Irving receives critical injury update before Mavericks-Cavaliers
The Dallas Mavericks still have a basketball game on Sunday afternoon after the mind-blowing Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that occurred overnight, and once again, the Mavericks are dealing with a bunch of injuries.
Dallas entered the day with Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Dwight Powell, and Dereck Lively II out as Davis and Christie look to join the team, Lively recovers from a stress fracture in his ankle, and Powell deals with a hip strain. Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, and P.J. Washington entered as questionable but were given updates before Sunday's 2:30 CST tip.
Irving (right shoulder soreness), Gafford (ankle soreness), and Washington (knee soreness) were all downgraded to out. Dallas will now be dealing with a skeleton crew of a lineup, likely starting Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and two-way center Kylor Kelley against arguably the best team in the NBA.
Irving already missed the game against the Cavaliers earlier in the season, so he'll go the 2024-25 season without playing against the team that drafted him, barring some other insane trade within the next week.
Cleveland will be without Isaac Okoro (right should AC joint sprain) and Dean Wade (right knee bone bruise). Caris LeVert (right wrist sprain) and Craig Porter Jr. (illness) are still questionable.
