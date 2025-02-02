Dallas Basketball

Patrick Mahomes crushed by Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to LA Lakers

Mahomes had a telling two-word reaction to Dallas's insane trade.

Dustin Lewis

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II cheers during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II cheers during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

12 hours have passed since the Dallas Mavericks made the shocking decision to trade franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, the move is continuing to draw attention from across the globe.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XLI next weekend. That didn't stop him from sharing his reaction to the trade. This one hits close to home as Mahomes is a big Mavericks fan and is a familiar face courtside during games.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis

Patrick Mahomes
May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his wife Brittany Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (center) and Hollywood Brown (right) look on in the first half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I'm sick rn....," Mahomes wrote.

Just about every fan in Dallas can relate to this right now.

Mahomes has previously professed his adoration of Doncic and was constantly spotted at games during the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals less than a year ago. He even narrated the team's hype-up video prior to game one of the final against the Boston Celtics.

There are not very many times that you're able to relate to an NFL player but Mahomes just reminded everyone that he's just like us. This is a move that is very difficult to grasp, whether you're a professional athlete, office worker, or anything in between.

Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl 54: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Super Bowl win over the 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on Feb. 2, 2020. / Allen Eyestone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, the Mavericks worked themselves back under the luxury tax. At the same, Dallas also just gave the Lakers their potential star for the next decade and alienated the fanbase in the process.

The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Here's how LeBron James learned Luka Doncic was being traded to LA Lakers

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News