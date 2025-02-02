Patrick Mahomes crushed by Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to LA Lakers
12 hours have passed since the Dallas Mavericks made the shocking decision to trade franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, the move is continuing to draw attention from across the globe.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XLI next weekend. That didn't stop him from sharing his reaction to the trade. This one hits close to home as Mahomes is a big Mavericks fan and is a familiar face courtside during games.
"I'm sick rn....," Mahomes wrote.
Just about every fan in Dallas can relate to this right now.
Mahomes has previously professed his adoration of Doncic and was constantly spotted at games during the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals less than a year ago. He even narrated the team's hype-up video prior to game one of the final against the Boston Celtics.
There are not very many times that you're able to relate to an NFL player but Mahomes just reminded everyone that he's just like us. This is a move that is very difficult to grasp, whether you're a professional athlete, office worker, or anything in between.
Sure, the Mavericks worked themselves back under the luxury tax. At the same, Dallas also just gave the Lakers their potential star for the next decade and alienated the fanbase in the process.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
