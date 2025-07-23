Kyrie Irving reveals conversation with James Harden day before Nets-76ers trade
Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was a rocky one, to say the least. Kevin Durant was out for the first year he was there due to an Achilles recovery, then Irving's refusal to get the New York-mandated COVID-19 vaccine forced him to miss home games.
During the 2020-21 season, the Nets swung a trade to bring in James Harden from the Houston Rockets, giving up Jarrett Allen and control of seven first-round draft picks to bring in the former NBA MVP, forming a Big 3 of Durant, Irving, and Harden.
When the three played together, they were lethal. But the big issue was playing together, as for the year that Harden was on the Nets, the three superstars only played 16 games together, going 13-3. Due to a few different reasons, Harden asked for a trade in the 2021-22 season, and he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons, a move that did not pay off for Brooklyn.
On a recent stream, the now Dallas Mavericks guard Irving reacted to a clip of Kevin Durant and Steve Nash talking about why the Nets teams didn't work out on the "Mind the Game" podcast, and gave his own side of the story, saying he was talking with Harden the day before the trade.
"It shocked a lot of people. It shocked me. Sh--, I was talking to James one day, and I'm like sh--, bro, we about to go win these championships, and it was like a day later, asked for a trade. I understood completely."
Irving said he has talked with Harden since, and they've had discussions about what went wrong. Irving and Durant were both traded away from the Nets in 2023, so they had their own issues with the organization, something Irving also discussed.
