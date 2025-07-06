Lakers’ LeBron James reacts to Dallas Mavericks’ big loss to team
The Dallas Mavericks have undergone some major changes to their coaching staff this offseason.
The Mavericks are running it back with head coach Jason Kidd despite persistent rumors that the New York Knicks were interested in hiring him. Those whispers have been put to rest after the Knicks brought on veteran coach Mike Brown to lead the franchise.
With that being said, the rest of the bench is changing around Kidd. In recent weeks, assistant coaches such as Jared Dudley (Denver Nuggets), Sean Sweeney (San Antonio Spurs), and God Shammgod (Orlando Magic) have departed for other positions.
The Mavericks have supplemented the losses with the addition of Frank Vogel. However, it remains to be seen just what kind of impact the shakeup will have on the franchise.
Shammgod worked in Dallas for six years while Dudley and Sweeney had both been with the team since the beginning of Kidd's tenure as head coach of the franchise.
Dudley has quickly risen up the coaching ranks after retiring from the NBA to join Kidd's staff in 2021. He earned a much-deserved promotion earlier this month as the Denver Nuggets hired him as their top assistant under head coach David Adelman.
The move drew the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has been connected to the Mavericks this offseason. James and Dudley were teammates in Los Angeles from 2019-21.
In fact, Dudley was on the Lakers' roster when the franchise won its most recent NBA Championship in 2020. James was named the Finals MVP as Los Angeles took down the Miami Heat in six games.
James showed his respect for Dudley as his former teammate continues the next chapter of his career.
"Congrats my brother!! Well deserved," James wrote with a clapping emoji on Instagram.
Clearly, James is excited for Dudley. He's never been shy about celebrating the accomplishments of others during his vast professional career.
2025 will mark Dudley's fifth season as a coach at the NBA level. He'll be searching for his first ring as an assistant after winning one as a player. Dudley came close to achieving that goal with the Mavericks last year.
