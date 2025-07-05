NBA champion dislikes Mavericks signing D'Angelo Russell
After the tumultuous 2024-25 season endured by Mavericks fans and players alike, which featured an ill-advised Luka Doncic trade and a season-ending ACL injury for Kyrie Irving, Dallas signed veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell to a two-year, $13 million contract.
Though last season was not the best for the former Lakers and Nets lead guard, the Mavericks badly needed ball handling and lead initiator minutes, both of which Russell provides. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 assists per game last season, but did so inefficiently, shooting just 39% from the field and 31% from three, marking career lows in each category.
An outspoken media member in Nick "Swaggy P" Young, who has personal beef with Russell stemming back to their days together with the Los Angeles Lakers over an old video in the locker room, was not a fan of the move, putting his own bias into the equation by claiming the Mavericks "are going to lose now" due to the signing.
"Can't have fun. Can't trust a [expletive] in the locker room," he said on Gilbert Arenas' show, not so much illustrating a basketball take as much as showing that he still has hate in his heart for a player still in the league while he sits on the sidelines.
The reason for the criticisms isn't basketball related – they are personal. Whether he has a point is somewhat irrelevant because of their history and the fact that Young has yet to let it go.
Whether or not Russell was a perfect signing is not the point, as he fills a need for a Mavericks roster that is short on point guard talent. Considering the flexibility of the contract, it is a good signing for Dallas, regardless of what Swaggy P thinks.
