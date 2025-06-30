Lakers reporter believes Mavericks could trade for LeBron James
Get out your summer of 2010 photoshops and dust them off, Mavs fans. Things are getting spooky.
LeBron James opted into his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers at a number of $52.6 million. Generally, any time a superstar opts into a player option instead of opting out and re-negotiating a longer deal, even an elder statesman of the league like LeBron James, it generally means they aren't thrilled with the current situation.
READ MORE: NBA fans, analyst slams Nico Harrison's 'vision' statement about Cooper Flagg
That is especially the case when Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent and arguably the most powerful agent in the NBA right now, comes out and says after they pick up the player option to ESPN, "LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what's best for him."
That sounds an awful lot like James could ask out if the roster isn't vastly improved this offseason. He wants to go out on a championship, and even with Luka Doncic now on the roster, it's a weird team. That outlook looks even bleaker now that former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith declined his player option and seems bound to go to the Houston Rockets.
If James does ask for a trade, he has a no-trade clause on his contract, so he could decide entirely where he lands. One destination that's possible, per Lakers reporter Jovan Buha? The Dallas Mavericks.
"There has been some LeBron and Dallas buzz going on a couple years, now. Remember in the summer of 2023 right after Dallas had traded for Kyrie, there was that rumor out there that LeBron was gonna go to Dallas on a vet minimum contract and team up with Draymond [Green], and it was gonna be Luka, Kyrie, LeBron, and Draymond, and that, of course, did not happen.
But, there has been some buzz, I will say in the general NBA ether over the last week or two with LeBron and Dallas, and if you just look at the situation, they have [Anthony Davis], they have Kyrie, they have Jason Kidd, who LeBron played with in Team USA and then also played under with the Lakers... LeBron loved being coached by him. They also have Nico Harrison, which, as funny as that is to some, he is a former Nike guy, and LeBron is Mr. Nike... If he does ask out, if it gets to that point... I would say keep an eye on Dallas."
The real question is, what would it take for the Mavericks to trade for James, even just to line up salaries, assuming Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving are off the table?
P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, and Max Christie combine to make $52.9 million, while LeBron James is making $52.6 million. But if LeBron is getting traded, his son Bronny is probably going with him, too. So, instead of Christie, put in Caleb Martin, and that's almost exactly even.
Is that even worth it? When healthy, you'd have a starting five of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg (playing way out of position), LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II, and off the bench, you'd have Brandon Williams, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Jaden Hardy, and whoever else they can fill the team out with. The starting five would have horrible spacing, but it would be fun on paper. The depth would be... bad. And depth wins in today's NBA.
If the Lakers swing and miss in the coming days on top free agents, watch out for the noise around LeBron James to get very loud.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic 'motivated' this offseason by Mavericks disrespectful exit
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter