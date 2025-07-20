Latest update on Mavericks' interest in Lakers' LeBron James
LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains murky. Although he opted into the final year of his contract, every message his agent has put out there makes it seem like they don't want to be there, and they'd be keeping an eye on the moves the Lakers made to see if it aligns with an opportunity to win now.
One team that instantly became connected with LeBron, if he were to move on from the Lakers, was the Dallas Mavericks. They have a few of his former teammates, such as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, but they also have four coaches on their staff from the 2020 Lakers team that won a championship. However, a trade would be hard to pull off given the salaries they have.
Rachel Nichols and Chris Mannix were discussing James' future, and it seems like the Mavericks are looking to move forward without The King.
"The Mavericks do not want LeBron James," Nichols said. "They have messaged that out through multiple reporters. So, I think that door is closed."
A recent report stated that the Mavericks would only be interested in James if he and the Lakers agreed to a buyout, but it's unlikely that the Lakers would consider such a move unless James gives up a significant portion of his salary.
Nichols and Mannix discussed possible trades with the New York Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns, or the LA Clippers for Kawhi Leonard, but neither of those seems likely either. The most realistic scenario remains James staying with the Lakers for this season, but are the additions of Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton enough to keep him happy? Only he knows.
