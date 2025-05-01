LeBron James brushes off question about Mavs' Anthony Davis after Lakers playoff exit
The Los Angeles Lakers had an early exit from the playoffs. losing in five games in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was good for the Lakers to reach the three-seed in the West after the shocking midseason trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic to LA.
Neither trade fit the current rosters, but it was too good of an opportunity for the Lakers to pass up. It left them without any playable players in the frontcourt though, with Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura having to man the middle against Minnesota frontcourt of Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid, as well as Anthony Edwards, who could get to the rim whenever he wanted.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic, Lakers eliminated from playoffs by Timberwolves
After Wednesday's elimination, LeBron James was asked if playing "centerless" basketball after the Anthony Davis trade added any physical tax and if that caught up with him.
"No comment," James answered. "I'll never say that, because my guy AD said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week. I got no comment. I put that uniform on every night, I give everything I have, and that's all that matters."
Davis was very vocal about the Lakers' need for a center, especially because he wanted to play the power forward and let someone else take some of the physicality down low, but the Lakers never obliged. Instead, they shipped him off to Dallas where the Mavericks have a center rotation (when healthy), and the offensive fit was questionable, at best.
The Lakers will need to get a few centers this offseason to give Luka Doncic the rim-rolling lob threat and shot blocker he enjoys playing with. They tried to make a move for Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline, but they revoked the trade after Williams went through his physical.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd reveals why now is right time for Everton ownership
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter