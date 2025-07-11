Dallas Basketball

LeBron James, Kevin Durant send message to new Mavericks coach

Phil Handy is beloved by many in the NBA.

Austin Veazey

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was recently announced that the Dallas Mavericks intend to hire Phil Handy as an assistant coach. Handy has worn many hats in the NBA, both as an on-bench assistant and a player development coach. He has helped three different organizations win championships over the last decade: the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2019 Toronto Raptors, and the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.

Handy has coached many talented players in his time and path around the NBA: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and many more. He'll now reunite with Irving and Davis in Dallas.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and assistant coach Phil Handy
May 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and assistant coach Phil Handy against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Handy sent out an Instagram post to announce his intentions to join the Mavericks as an assistant, saying, "The last year off was needed on many levels. Learned a lot about myself and became a better coach. Thank you to everyone for the messages and outpouring support it’s been humbling. Honored to be part of a great organization in a great city with great coaches and players. @dallasmavs"

Many former players commented under the post to welcome him back to the NBA, including future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"Congrats my guy!! Welcome back," James commented.

"Welcome back," Durant said.

Handy was last with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2024 and then mainly took last year off from the NBA. He was the head coach of the Mist BC of the new women's Unrivaled League, but that season only lasted about a month. He'll now get to dive fully back into the NBA.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

