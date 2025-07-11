LeBron James, Kevin Durant send message to new Mavericks coach
It was recently announced that the Dallas Mavericks intend to hire Phil Handy as an assistant coach. Handy has worn many hats in the NBA, both as an on-bench assistant and a player development coach. He has helped three different organizations win championships over the last decade: the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 2019 Toronto Raptors, and the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.
Handy has coached many talented players in his time and path around the NBA: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Steve Nash, Dwight Howard, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and many more. He'll now reunite with Irving and Davis in Dallas.
On Thursday, Handy sent out an Instagram post to announce his intentions to join the Mavericks as an assistant, saying, "The last year off was needed on many levels. Learned a lot about myself and became a better coach. Thank you to everyone for the messages and outpouring support it’s been humbling. Honored to be part of a great organization in a great city with great coaches and players. @dallasmavs"
Many former players commented under the post to welcome him back to the NBA, including future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
"Congrats my guy!! Welcome back," James commented.
"Welcome back," Durant said.
Handy was last with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2024 and then mainly took last year off from the NBA. He was the head coach of the Mist BC of the new women's Unrivaled League, but that season only lasted about a month. He'll now get to dive fully back into the NBA.
