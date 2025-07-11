'Not up to my standards'... Cooper Flagg reacts to Summer League debut against Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a tight 87-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as Cooper Flagg struggled to score, but he impacted the game everywhere else.
Flagg finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, three steals, and a block while only turning it over once, but he shot a rough 5/21 from the floor and 0/5 from three. He was playing a new role as a point forward, as Jason Kidd wanted to see how he'd handle the pressure, and he handled it well, just has to get more comfortable as a scorer in that role.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg leads Mavericks over Bronny James, Lakers in NBA Summer League opener
After the game, ESPN's Katie George asked him what he thought of his performance, and he knows he needs to be better.
"Not up to my standard. I’m gonna regroup and I’ll be alright." He also gave a lot of credit to Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly, Dallas' two-way contract signees, whom they acquired after the NBA Draft.
Nembhard was incredible for the Mavs on Thursday, finishing with 21 points and 5 assists on 8/14 shooting. He played just like his brother, Andrew, did for the Indiana Pacers throughout the playoffs, consistently getting to his spot in the midrange and being comfortable pulling up. He immediately looked like someone who should've been drafted, and lucky for the Mavs, he wasn't.
Miles Kelly had a strong game as well, with 17 points and hitting three shots from beyond the arc. Dallas will get back at it against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon, who have the second overall pick, Dylan Harper.
READ MORE: Sequence between Cooper Flagg, Bronny James goes viral during Mavericks-Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter