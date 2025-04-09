LeBron James makes NBA history in Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in Luka Doncic's first game back in the American Airlines Center. While that alone would be enough to cover headlines, LeBron James had to get involved in the party, continuing to move up the NBA history ladder.
With him playing in this game, he passed the legendary Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the second most regular season games played in NBA history with 1,561. He is 50 games behind Robert Parish in first place.
James passed two former Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter, on the games played ladder earlier this season, and Nowitzki is in attendance for this game, supporting Luka Doncic as he did in Doncic's first game as a Laker. If James plays for another season, which seems likely given his level of production this season, he should be able to pass Robert Parish and claim yet another incredible feat.
This is an important game for the Lakers, besides the emotional side of it, as they fight for seeding in the playoffs. They're a game ahead of four Western Conference teams that all have the exact same record. They'd like to host a first-round matchup, and a lot of teams would prefer to be the third seed to potentially play the Houston Rockets in the second round rather than the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Dallas is pretty locked into the 9/10 matchup of the Play-In Tournament to play the Sacramento Kings. The only thing up in the air is if they'll host the game or not.
