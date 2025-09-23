LeBron James predicted to be on Mavericks next season
There was a lot of buzz about LeBron James possibly leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after he opted into his player option. The 40-year-old is still playing at a high level, but he may not want to play second fiddle to Luka Doncic after the Slovenian superstar signed a three-year extension to stay in Los Angeles. When you've been the bona fide best player on an NBA team for more than 20 years, that can take an adjustment.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps polled 20 executives, scouts, and coaches around the NBA, asking where they think LeBron James will play next season. While 12 of the people polled voted that he'll either still be with the Lakers or he'll retire. However, one person voted that he'll be on the Dallas Mavericks by next season. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat also received votes.
"As James enters his 23rd NBA season, and after the drama that played out after he opted into his contract this summer, there has been plenty of speculation about his future. There was far from any sort of consensus among the respondents here, however, with one Eastern Conference scout summing up the general sentiment well," Bontemps wrote.
READ MORE: Mavericks could make reunion with $11 million free agent
"'If I was taking the Lakers or the field,' they said, 'I'd take the field. But I'll take the Lakers over any specific team, especially given they are the one with a clear path to pay him.'
"There also, though, were a few who thought this year will be James' final trip around The Association. 'It just feels like it's where it's going to end,' a Western Conference scout said."
Why Would LeBron James Consider the Mavericks?
LeBron James joining the Mavericks would be an odd fit, to say the least. It would also take some maneuvering around for the Mavericks to make it work, as nearly everyone is under contract for next season after the extensions for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. And it seems unlikely that LeBron James would consider a minimum or midlevel contract.
However, LeBron is close with Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas last season, as well as recently signed D'Angelo Russell. There are also five coaches on staff who were on the 2020 Lakers championship team, including Jason Kidd and Frank Vogel. But to shed contract to add another frontcourt player may be hard to do for the Mavs next offseason.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg could unseat Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum for top NBA honor
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter