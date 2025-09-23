Cooper Flagg could unseat Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum for top NBA honor
Cooper Flagg enters the Dallas Mavericks with lofty expectations placed upon him by NBA evaluators and scouts. If not for Victor Wembanyama entering the league two years ago, Flagg would be the most highly anticipated rookie in recent memory.
While some question his overall ceiling and whether or not he can win an MVP, there are a handful of people who believe he can be one of the greatest players in the NBA. ESPN's Tim Bontemps polled 20 coaches, executives, and scouts about a few different topics, one of them being who they expect to be the best American player in five years.
Anthony Edwards received the most votes with 11, but Flagg was in second with 5. Jayson Tatum received two votes, while Jalen Williams and Paolo Banchero each received one.
"Having just turned 24 and coming off winning a gold medal last summer with Team USA and back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards is the logical choice to lead this vote," Bontemps wrote.
"'I don't see anyone else catching him by then,' a Western Conference scout said. 'And it's unfair to Cooper to put that on him before playing in one NBA game. So, it's Ant until proven otherwise.'
"There were, however, several people willing to bet on Flagg after he became the No. 1 pick by the Mavericks in June. 'He can do everything,' an East executive said."
How Great Can Cooper Flagg be in Five Years?
It's hard to project how great a player can be when they haven't played an NBA game yet. Few expected Anthony Edwards to turn into the transcendent talent that he has become, even if he was the first overall pick in his draft.
However, if Flagg develops his on-ball creativity and three-point shot, there really is no limit to how great he could become. He projects to be a great defender, both on-ball and off, and is incredible cutting without the ball on offense. Jason Kidd thinks Flagg will be best as a Grant Hill type with the ball in his hands, but he has to improve shooting off the dribble to take that leap into the stratosphere that includes Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum.
