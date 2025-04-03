Dallas Basketball

LeBron James sends message to Anthony Davis after game-winner in Mavericks-Hawks

James gave props to his former teammate after the Mavericks took down the Atlanta Hawks.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), forward LeBron James (23) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) on the sidelines against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3), forward LeBron James (23) and forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) on the sidelines against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star forward Anthony Davis would not be denied on Wednesday night. Despite suffering an injury to his right eye in the first quarter, Davis returned later in the game and put forth his best performance since being traded to the Mavericks in February.

Davis connected on the game-winning floater with 3.4 seconds remaining and contested Trae Young's three-pointer as the clock expired to secure the victory. It was a big one for the Mavericks with the team hanging onto the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Dallas is getting close to clinching a berth in the postseason by locking in a play-in spot.

Over 30 minutes of action, Davis led all scorers with 34 points on 14/23 shooting while adding 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 blocks, and a steal. The outing was the first time since the trade that the perennial all-star has eclipsed the 30+ point mark. Plus, it was the fifth game-winner of his professional career.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Anthony Davis breaks down game-winner over Hawks

Anthony Davis
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following the victory, longtime former teammate and friend, LeBron James, gave a shout-out to Davis.

"GAME BLOUSES!!" James wrote on Instagram while referring to Davis's clutch shot.

LeBron James message
Instagram

Despite Davis being moved from Los Angeles to Dallas, he built a close relationship with James during his five-plus seasons with the Lakers. Davis and James delivered a championship to LA in 2020 and were selected to the NBA All-Star game three separate times as teammates.

Anthony Davis
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Depending on how it shakes out, Davis and James could face off in the postseason. If the Mavericks make it through the play-in, they would take over the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. The Lakers are currently tied for the No. 3 seed but if they drop to No. 4 there's a path for the franchises to meet up in the conference semifinals.

It's an unlikely path but a possibility still the same.

READ MORE: Steph Curry admits he was chasing Mavericks' Klay Thompson during explosive performance

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News