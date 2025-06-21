Longest-tenured Maverick makes big contract decision
The deadline for most NBA players to either accept or decline their player options is Tuesday, June 24th, the day before the NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks have a few players who have to decide on their options by then, which could allow the team to add the player to a trade if they so choose.
Dallas' two members with player options this offseason: Kyrie Irving, worth a hair under $43 million, and Dwight Powell, worth $4 million.
Dwight Powell made a decision on his player option on Friday evening, opting into the final year of his deal. He appeared in 55 games last season, averaging 2.1 PPG and 2.1 RPG in 10 MPG. He is somehow the longest-tenured Maverick, having now been with the team for 10 and a half seasons.
Powell was initially just a throw-in for the Rajon Rondo trade in the 2014-15 season and has stuck with the team ever since, through the end of the Dirk Nowitzki era, the entirety of the Luka Doncic era, and could see the start of the Cooper Flagg era.
Although he's under contract for the 2025-26 season, there's a chance the Mavericks could use his $4 million as a salary match in another trade. The team desperately needs a point guard to help run the show until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury, and a trade seems like the best option for an upgrade. Powell's $4 million may not be a lot, but in today's NBA, where every team is penny pinching to get around the tax aprons, every dollar matters.
