Lakers' Luka Doncic expects to be 'emotional' for return to face Mavericks

The whirlwind trade shocked Doncic as much as it shocked everyone else.

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic makes his return to his former home floor on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers visit Dallas for a matchup sure to have revenge in spades. A game that will draw national (and international) interest from basketball fans of every market, there is plenty of intrigue in the story between these two franchises this year. How will Doncic respond after the way he was unceremoniously shipped out by Mavericks GM Nico Harrison?

Doncic was candid in a media availability for the Lakers, discussing his true feelings on the situation: “Of course, there's gonna be a lot of emotion for me. I don't really know what to expect. I don't know how I'm gonna feel, honestly. I'm looking forward to being back in Dallas, obviously, with the fans, seeing my teammates -- ex-teammates. It's gonna be very emotional for me, for sure.”

As hard as it has been on Mavericks fans, it has also been hard on Doncic himself, who was not only denied a $100 million supermax extension due to the trade but also ripped away from the place he had begun to call home. It's a heartbreaking reality for both parties either way, and his honesty here illustrates how he must have felt at the time of receiving the news.

Doncic has averaged 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 26 games since being traded away for Anthony Davis, who in turn has played just seven times. Knowing Doncic, he will likely be geared up to play against his former team and put on a show to prove to the front office the mistake they made.

The game will be shown on ESPN starting around 6:30 p.m. CST.

