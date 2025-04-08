Dallas Basketball

Mavericks to sign exciting guard to bolster weakest position

Dallas will make the necessary move at the end of the week.

Austin Veazey

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate after Irving scores against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have desperately needed guard play in this recent stretch of games. Since inexplicably trading away Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving has been out since early March after tearing his ACL, Dante Exum fractured his left hand, Brandon Williams ran out of eligibility on his two-way contract, and Jaden Hardy is dealing with a sprained right ankle for the fourth time this season.

That has left the team with Spencer Dinwiddie as the only viable point guard, which isn't always a good thing. So to bolster the team's weakest move, they're planning to sign an exciting young guard as soon as they're eligible.

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

ESPN's Shams Charania announced on Tuesday morning that the Mavericks are planning to convert Brandon Williams to a standard NBA contract later in the week. Because of cap constraints, the soonest they can sign him is April 10th, but since they don't play on that day, they may wait until April 11th just to save them a few dollars.

Williams has been one of the few bright spots of the post-Doncic Mavs, averaging 16.6 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 3.4 RPG since Irving went down with his ACL injury, and they've desperately missed his play in the last few games. They have a few good options to choose from with their two-way contracts, as Kessler Edwards and Kai Jones have both had bright moments, but the guard is a much bigger need currently.

