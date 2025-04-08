Mavericks to sign exciting guard to bolster weakest position

The Dallas Mavericks will convert two-way guard Brandon Williams on a standard two-year NBA deal later this week, agents Derek Lafayette and Fess Irvin of Skyward Sports told ESPN. Williams is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 assists, 51.1% shooting, 37.9% on 3s in 15 minutes a game. pic.twitter.com/JuFe9oQxeW