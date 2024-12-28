Luka Doncic Among Those Out For Mavericks-Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the second night of a back-to-back on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. This is the third time this month that Dallas and Portland have met, with the Mavs picking up wins in the first two games. But they'll be without Luka Doncic, who they had for the first two matchups.
Doncic is out for at least a month before he'll be re-evaluated for a left calf strain he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas. He single-handedly lifted the Mavs to a win over Portland the first time these teams met, as Dallas was without Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, and more in that game.
READ MORE: Home of Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Burglarized Friday Night
Lively, who missed Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns with a left hip contusion, is also out for this game. Dante Exum will remain out following surgery on his right wrist. They'll also be without Naji Marshall and PJ Washington, who are suspended from a fight with Jusuf Nurkic in Friday's game.
Portland will be without Matisse Thybulle, who is dealing with a sprained right ankle. Robert Williams III (right ankle sprain), Deni Avdija (lower back soreness), Dalano Banton (left hip contusion), and Toumani Camara (left foot sprain) are all questionable for the Trail Blazers, with Avdija being a late add. Williams has missed their last two games, including Monday's against the Mavs.
READ MORE: 2 Key Mavericks Suspended For Fight Against Phoenix Suns
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter