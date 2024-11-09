3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Failure to Close Against Suns
The Dallas Mavericks fell to 5-4 with a 114-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night despite taking the lead with two minutes to go. It was a disappointing end to this five-game home stand for the Mavs, as they went just 2-3 in that stretch.
Phoenix was the beneficiary of an uncalled loose ball foul on the play that rewarded Jusuf Nurkic with the game-winning free throw. But Dallas had chances to win this game, like Luka Doncic missing an open three in the final two minutes that would've put the Mavs up by five. Instead, Phoenix would control the final minute and come away with the win.
Here are three takeaways - and questions - from Friday night's loss to the Suns.
READ MORE: Controversial Call Costs Mavericks Against Suns, Dallas Falls 114-113
1. The Mavericks HAVE to Fix Their Offensive Rebounding Issues
Dallas was missing Dereck Lively II in this game, but even when he's been on the floor, the Mavs have given up a lot of offensive rebounds. They're in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rebounding, and they constantly give up offensive rebounds in big moments. The controversial call was set up because two Suns were in the restricted circle compared to one Maverick (even if Phoenix got away with a push in the back on Gafford, more bodies need to be at the basket). Dallas needs to fix this if they want to consider themselves a contender.
2. Spencer Dinwiddie Clutch Minutes? Really?
Because they were missing Lively and PJ Washington, Jason Kidd rolled out a clutch lineup with Spencer Dinwiddie in place of Naji Marshall for the final three minutes, save for a possession or two toward the end. Marshall had a brilliant game acting as a secondary playmaker and scorer, and he's a plus defender. Dinwiddie... was hardly noticeable. Marshall adds more size on the glass and it was questionable, at best, to not have him in the game at the end.
3. Dallas Still Isn't a Good Enough Three-Point Shooting Team
The Mavs were 11/33 from deep in this game, bringing them down to 35.2% from three on the season, which is in the bottom half of the league. Klay Thompson, who was brought in to help fix this issue, was 1/7 against Phoenix, Naji Marshall was 2/6, and Kyrie Irving had a rare "off" night from three at 2/6. Only six of the 11 players who played for Dallas even ATTEMPTED a three-pointer. The Mavericks could still use another shooter on this team if one becomes available for trade.
READ MORE: Warriors Plan Unique Welcome Back For Mavericks' Klay Thompson
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter