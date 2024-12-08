Mavericks Already Nearly Guaranteed to Make Playoffs
The Dallas Mavericks are rolling right now, having won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 as they sit second in the Western Conference standings. They have a few tough games throughout the rest of the month, but there's no reason to think they can't be in the upper echelon of the West.
Basketball Reference has updated its playoff odds, nearly guaranteeing that Dallas will make the postseason once again, listing the Mavs with a 99.1% chance to make it.
The only teams ahead of Dallas in the playoff odds are the Oklahoma City Thunder at 100% and the Houston Rockets at 99.4%. The Memphis Grizzlies (98%) and Golden State Warriors (95.2%) are the other two teams with high chances to make it.
The race between the Mavs, Grizzlies, and Rockets to win the division will be fascinating, though. Dallas and Memphis are both 16-8, while the Rockets are 15-8 (they play the Clippers on Sunday night) a quarter of the way through the season. Basketball Reference favors Houston to win it, giving them a 42.5% chance to win the Southwest Division, with the Mavs at a 34.3% chance. The Rockets do have one early season win over the Mavs, but they'll play three more times this season.
