Former NBA All-Star reveals how hard it is to guard Mavericks' Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is on the mend for the foreseeable future after tearing his ACL earlier in March. But he is still one of the most revered players in the NBA and is one of the favorites among the other players around the league.
One of Irving's Dallas Mavericks teammates, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, recently went on the "Club 520" podcast with Jeff Teague, where the former All-Star talked about how often Irving used to destroy him.
"At one point in my career, I guarded Kyrie more than anybody in the NBA. So I've experienced those islands, and his shot-making ability was always the thing for me. I remember one game we played in Indiana, I guard him for 18 seconds, I remember watching the clip when I came back, and I was guarding my ass off. He hit a fall-out fadeaway, I never got any help. After the game, I watched the clip and I was like, what the f--- am I supposed to do? Mind you, that game he had 37 points." (Someone behind the camera goes, "He gave you 40 multiple times... He gave you 20 every game. Y'all first game ever he had 18.") "Yeah, I locked him up that game, I remember he was a rookie. After the game, I said, 'You gonna be a good player, kid.' But I called y'all... He's one of the hardest players I've ever had to guard."
Irving made his ninth NBA All-Star Game this season and was likely on his way to an All-NBA selection before he went down with his ACL injury. He was keeping the Mavericks afloat after the Luka Doncic trade and Anthony Davis injury, but now that responsibility is on Davis.
