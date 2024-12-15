Mavericks at Warriors: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks haven't played since Tuesday, but they'll now be back on the road for the 13th time in the last 17 games. This has been one of the craziest travel schedules in NBA history, but after some time off to rest, they'll look to avenge a loss from earlier in the season against the Golden State Warriors.
Despite all of these road games, the Mavs have still won 11 of their last 13 games, with one of those losses being to the OKC Thunder to knock them out of the NBA Cup in a game where they didn't have PJ Washington, who has been vital to the team's success this year. He should be back for this game.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have struggled since their last meeting with Dallas, going just 5-8 since that win over the Mavs in mid-November, including a stretch of five straight losses two weeks ago. Somehow, a team with Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield is struggling to shoot the ball, as the Dubs are shooting 34% from three-point range and 69% from the free-throw line over their last 12 games, while also averaging over 15 turnovers per game.
They beat Dallas last time because of some late-game heroics from Curry, who scored 12 points over the final few minutes to lift them to a victory. That was part of Dallas' four-game losing streak that all came down to the final possession. Klay Thompson played well in that game, his first game back in the Bay Area, and he'll be looking to get the win this time.
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's game.
Date/Time: Sunday, December 15th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Team Records: Mavericks 16-9, Warriors 14-10
TV/Streaming: NBATV, MavsTV, KFAA, NBC Sports - Bay Area
Spread: Mavericks -3
Over/Under: 231
Moneyline: Mavericks -156, Warriors +132
