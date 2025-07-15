Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg projected to exceed Celtics' NBA Legend
The Dallas Mavericks finally got to see their highly-anticipated No. 1 overall pick in action at the NBA Summer League.
While former Duke star Cooper Flagg's debut wasn't up to his standards, he bounced back in a big way in game two. In a loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Flagg racked up 31 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 31 minutes. He shot 10/21 from the field, 3/9 from three-point range, and 8/13 from the free-throw line.
The performance was everything the Mavericks wanted to see as they shut Flagg down for the remainder of the exhibition games.
Obviously, there are some big expectations on Flagg's shoulders as he prepares for his rookie season. One NBA analyst is extremely high on his potential ahead of training camp.
While discussing Flagg on FS1, Chris Broussard made a bold claim about the 18-year-old. Broussard gushed over his superstar potential, noting he expects Flagg to be a better scorer than NBA legend and 2008 champion, Kevin Garnett.
"I think he'll be a better scorer than [Kevin] Garnett. Offensively, he can do it all," Broussard said. "He can shoot the 3, he's got the mid-range shot, he can post a little bit—and I think will post better as his career goes on, he can lead the fast break, can obviously take it to the hole and dunk."
"So, I think his offensive package is way better than Garnett's when you compare those two," Broussard continued. "I think he can be a superstar, his ceiling is superstar, MVP candidate, and maybe winning it a time or two. I'm not saying he'll definitely be there, what I have said is he's definitely a star. The question is will he be a superstar?"
That's quite the statement considering KG ranks among the top 25 in league history in total points, rebounds, and blocks. Garnett was the NBA MVP in 2004 and a 15-time All-Star. He was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, the same year he played a critical role in the Boston Celtics bringing home their 17th title.
Flagg has a long way to go to be compared to a player of Garnett's caliber. Then again, this goes to show how much is expected out of the budding star in Dallas over the coming years.
