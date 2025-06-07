Dallas Basketball

Heat icon says Mavs trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo would save Nico Harrison's job

Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo likely doesn't calm the fanbase down after the Luka Doncic trade.

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nico Harrison is under a lot of pressure to make sure the Dallas Mavericks are a great team next season. Trading Luka Doncic away angered the fanbase, shortened the title window, and made the team worse all in one swift move.

Magically landing the first overall pick to likely get Cooper Flagg doesn't make Harrison look better, but it does give him a fighting chance. However, a lot of people either believe or want to believe that Nico Harrison will trade the pick for an established star who better fits the timeline.

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Former Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is one such person who believes trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo would take some of the pressure off of Harrison.

"What's Giannis, 30? That's basically in your prime," said Haslem on "The OGs" podcast. "He's basically in his prime and I understand, you know, as great as Cooper Flagg has the ability to be, we know what Giannis is. If people was like 'Yeah man, they run Nico's a** out of town.' If they run him out of town for trading Luka, if you bring Giannis in, then nobody ain't saying nothing."

People would still be mad at Nico Harrison, even if he somehow lands Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially if he trades away Cooper Flagg to do it. Dallas has a loyal fanbase, they love watching homegrown stars. Beyond the fact of trading away a 25-year-old in Doncic to shorten the title window, fans saw him as the second coming of Dirk Nowitzki.

Luckily, all indications seem to point to the Mavericks sticking and picking Cooper Flagg, which will give them someone to build around for at least the next 15 years, if they so choose.

