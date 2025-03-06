Bucks coach Doc Rivers reacts to Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury
The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks played twice in the span of five days, playing in Dallas on Saturday and in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Milwaukee won both games, but there was a major difference in personnel for the Mavericks in each game, as Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in between the two games.
It was another big blow to the Mavericks, who ended up playing without nine players in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, including four projected starters like P.J. Washington, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II. It's hard for any team to go through that, much less one that already traded away a generational talent like Luka Doncic.
Before Wednesday's game between the Mavericks and Bucks, Milwaukee's head coach, Doc Rivers, commented on Irving's season-ending ACL injury.
"Kyrie's a massive loss," Rivers said. "I feel awful about that. He's done a lot for Dallas. He has really changed the perception of him. He's always been one of the more likable guys in the league. Just watching him was sad, watching him shoot free throws."
Irving's legendary status grew when he stayed in the game to shoot the two free throws despite tearing his ACL, much like his mentor Kober Bryant and teammate Klay Thompson. You could see a tear or two fall from his face, knowing he likely suffered a devastating injury.
