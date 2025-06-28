NBA analyst calls for rule change after Mavs signing
Despite having just one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks managed to pick up two more players on two-way contracts, one of whom led the NCAA in assists per game last season.
Ryan Nembhard, the brother of Indiana Pacers playoff standout Andrew Nembhard, signed with the Mavs after going undrafted, and is widely viewed as the best of the prospects that received two-way contracts handed out by NBA teams. He averaged a blistering 9.8 dimes per contest last season with Gonzaga, and recorded 18 games of double-digit assists.
He was so good in fact that NBA analyst Bill Simmons questioned how it was possible that Nembhard went undrafted. "I can't believe nobody drafted Ryan Nembhard. And then Dallas steals him on a two-way. I think he's [going] to be good," wrote Simmons on Twitter/X.
He suggested a change to the way that the NBA Draft works to prevent talented players like Nembhard from having to take two-way contracts in the future: "The NBA should add a 10-player third round and make it a 70-pick draft. The worst 10 teams get one more third-rounder."
The reaction to the signing bodes well for Dallas; clearly, Nembhard is viewed as a player that can make an impact, especially considering the Mavericks were able to get him on a low-risk deal. When taking into account the fact that the Mavs badly need depth at the lead guard position, the signing makes even more sense.
There is a very good chance that Nembhard not only makes the roster, but becomes a part of the rotation – and the best part is that Dallas did not have to give up any picks or players to make it happen.
