Kyrie Irving, Paige Bueckers connect after Wings-Fever game
The Dallas Wings took on the Indiana Fever on Friday night in what was supposed to be a high-profile matchup between the rookie first overall pick, Paige Bueckers, and WNBA icon Caitlin Clark. In anticipation of the matchup, the game was moved from the College Park Center to the Mavericks' American Airlines Center.
Unfortunately, Clark is battling a groin injury, so she wasn't able to play, but Paige Bueckers did and she put on a show in a losing effort: 27 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals.
The stars showed out for the matchup in the AAC. Among those in attendance were Cooper Flagg, Micah Parsons, Cade Cunningham, and Kyrie Irving. Irving and Flagg got to meet officially for the first time, but Bueckers also got to meet Irving, who is her favorite player and someone she's tried to model her game after.
After the game, which the Fever won 94-86, Bueckers and Irving were seen talking in the tunnel on the way back to the locker room, Irving still holding Bueckers' jersey and her signing it later.
When Bueckers was first drafted by Dallas with the first overall pick (seems to be a trend of those going around), she called out Irving in her press conference, saying she wanted to see him at a game or two. Irving is a huge supporter of the WNBA, so he was bound to end up at a game eventually.
And Irving should be showing up to a lot more. He just agreed to sign a three-year, $119 million extension to stay with the Mavericks for the next few years.
