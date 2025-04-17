NBA Commissioner Adam Silver shuts down Mavericks rumor
When the Dallas Mavericks decided to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was such a crazy trade that all sorts of conspiracy theories popped up in the immediate aftermath. The most popular theory is that the new ownership group of Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont was looking to move the team to Las Vegas, and trading Doncic helped alienate the fanbase. They are casino moguls, so there was at least some sense behind making that connection.
But Dallas is one of the biggest television markets in the United States, much larger than Las Vegas. The Adelsons also purchased land in Irving, Texas, in hopes of building a casino resort/stadium. And NBA Commissioner Adam Silver further shut down those rumors on an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
READ MORE: Mavericks should regret Luka Doncic trade, despite what Nico Harrison says
"They're not going anywhere," Silver said. "There's no thought of them going anywhere, it's true that the group that bought the team is out of Las Vegas, but they couldn't be clearer, and I just want to make sure that there are no doubts... There were no ulterior motives there. This team is staying in Dallas, in fact, looking at building a new arena in Dallas."
Silver also reiterated that there's nothing he could've done to block the Luka Doncic trade, something he mentioned a month or so ago. People always mention the Chris Paul-Lakers trade that was blocked by David Stern, but the NBA owned the New Orleans Hornets at the time, so Stern had the final say, and he didn't think that trade was in the best interest of the team.
Mavericks CEO Rick Welts has mentioned multiple times that the team plans to be in a new arena by 2031 with all intentions being to stay in Dallas. So, while the trade may be maddening and fans may want the owners to leave, that doesn't seem like it'll happen.
READ MORE: Jason Kidd grades Klay Thompson's first season with Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter