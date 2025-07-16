New update on LeBron James Mavericks-Lakers trade rumors
The relationship between LeBron James and the Lakers seems rocky at best right now. Although he opted into the final year of his deal, Rich Paul's statement to ESPN made it seem like they will weigh all options as the Lakers try to rebuild around the roster.
If, for some reason, James is to be moved, the Dallas Mavericks have been heavily connected as the top option. He has played with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Max Christie, and has played under coaches Frank Vogel, Jason Kidd, Phil Handy, and Mike Penberthy. Additionally, Nico Harrison is a former Nike executive, and LeBron is a signature Nike athlete.
The rumors seem to bounce around on how interested the Mavericks would be in actually making a move to get him. The latest report comes from Dan Woike and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, who stated, "One team linked to James — the Dallas Mavericks — does not have interest in gutting its roster to match James’ salary in a trade."
Dallas doesn't really have any large contracts to reach James' salary. They have a few players being paid too much, like Jaden Hardy and Caleb Martin, but they're combining for $15 million for next season, far from LeBron's $52.6 million. It would likely take a combination of Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, and Caleb Martin while getting LeBron and Bronny James back in return. That's likely not worth it for the Mavs.
That move would also further deplete their backcourt, which already isn't the deepest. The only possible scenario the Mavericks make a move on James is if he comes to an agreement on a buyout with the Lakers, and that seems even more unlikely on both sides.
