Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says he almost swung on a Celtics star
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is normally a cool competitor on the floor. With that being said, sometimes the fire has no choice but to come out, leading to some fun moments that included Irving over the years.
There's probably not a fan base or arena that gets Irving more juiced up than the Boston Celtics and TD Garden. Since departing from the franchise in 2019, there has been some bad blood between the two sides. That included fans chirping at Irving every time he's up in the Northeast, with the veteran point guard unafraid to fire back.
The rivalry between Boston and Irving reached a fever pitch in 2024 when the Mavericks and Celtics met in the NBA Finals.
The eventual NBA champion Celtics were filled with a plethora of stars, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis. However, it was sixth man Payton Pritchard who stole the show with the loudest moments of the series.
Pritchard drilled a pair of deep buzzer beaters across the five games. He nailed a halfcourt shot at the end of the second quarter in game five which felt like the dagger in the heart for the Mavericks.
Irving took the buckets personally, as they are some of the most deflating moments in basketball, especially in must-win games.
While speaking with Celtics star Jaylen Brown on a recent livestream, Irving joked that he thought about punching Pritchard.
"In our locker room after Payton went and hit those f------- halfcourt shots. Them s---- will go in and we're going to halftime," Irving said. "I ain't going to lie to you, I thought about swinging. One time though, one time though. Just to see where he was at. Shout out PP. I thought about swinging one time. After that halfcourt shot that happens two times, after a while, bro."
Brown couldn't help but laugh, noting he understand where Irving was coming from.
Imagine how awesome a confrontation between Irving and Pritchard would've been in the finals. Not to mention, both of the games where Pritchard hit a buzzer-beater were in Boston, meaning the fans could add to the scene.
Brown can't do anything but smile after being named the MVP of the series as the Celtics hung their 18th banner.
Irving averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over the five games.
Assuming he returns from injury, Irving will get a chance to face Pritchard again next season. Maybe the two will finally duke it out.
