Dallas Basketball

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving says he almost swung on a Celtics star

Frustration in the NBA Finals almost led to an uncharacteristic scene from Irving.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is normally a cool competitor on the floor. With that being said, sometimes the fire has no choice but to come out, leading to some fun moments that included Irving over the years.

There's probably not a fan base or arena that gets Irving more juiced up than the Boston Celtics and TD Garden. Since departing from the franchise in 2019, there has been some bad blood between the two sides. That included fans chirping at Irving every time he's up in the Northeast, with the veteran point guard unafraid to fire back.

The rivalry between Boston and Irving reached a fever pitch in 2024 when the Mavericks and Celtics met in the NBA Finals.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving stunned by infamous LeBron James ‘father’ question

Kyrie Irving
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The eventual NBA champion Celtics were filled with a plethora of stars, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis. However, it was sixth man Payton Pritchard who stole the show with the loudest moments of the series.

Pritchard drilled a pair of deep buzzer beaters across the five games. He nailed a halfcourt shot at the end of the second quarter in game five which felt like the dagger in the heart for the Mavericks.

Irving took the buckets personally, as they are some of the most deflating moments in basketball, especially in must-win games.

While speaking with Celtics star Jaylen Brown on a recent livestream, Irving joked that he thought about punching Pritchard.

"In our locker room after Payton went and hit those f------- halfcourt shots. Them s---- will go in and we're going to halftime," Irving said. "I ain't going to lie to you, I thought about swinging. One time though, one time though. Just to see where he was at. Shout out PP. I thought about swinging one time. After that halfcourt shot that happens two times, after a while, bro."

Brown couldn't help but laugh, noting he understand where Irving was coming from.

Imagine how awesome a confrontation between Irving and Pritchard would've been in the finals. Not to mention, both of the games where Pritchard hit a buzzer-beater were in Boston, meaning the fans could add to the scene.

Brown can't do anything but smile after being named the MVP of the series as the Celtics hung their 18th banner.

Irving averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over the five games.

Assuming he returns from injury, Irving will get a chance to face Pritchard again next season. Maybe the two will finally duke it out.

READ MORE: Details revealed for Daniel Gafford's new contract with Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News