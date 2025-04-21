Dallas Basketball

Nico Harrison admits he didn't understand Luka Doncic's importance to Mavericks fans

Nico Harrison's exit interview press conference on Monday predictably went terribly.

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
As if Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, couldn't sound any dumber for his rationale behind the Luka Doncic trade, he takes it one step further.

Harrison held his exit interview for the 2024-25 season after the Mavericks missed the playoffs for just the second time since the decade turned to the 2020s, and a lot of it is because of trading away Luka Doncic in the middle of the night to the Los Angeles Lakers. Injuries compounded the issue this season, but there was no avoiding the negative energy around the team because the fanbase was infuriated with the team's star player being traded away.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During the 25-minute interview, Harrison was asked if he didn't understand how important Doncic was to the fanbase, to which he responded, "I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn’t know quite to this level.”

That is an INSANE quote. Luka Doncic was seen as the heir to Dirk Nowitzki's throne, the most beloved athlete in the history of Dallas sports. Everyone thought there would be a Doncic statue across from Doncic's when his career was over, as Doncic said on multiple occasions he wanted to play his entire career in Dallas. To admit you didn't know how important Doncic was to the fanbase is just plain ignorance.

If he didn't know how important Doncic was from the protests in the immediate aftermath of the trade, he found out when Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center in the final week of the regular season and the crowd was bouncing between very loud "Fire Nico" chants and cheering for Doncic louder than the Mavericks as Doncic torched his former team for 45 points.

A man that doesn't know how important a player is to a franchise does not deserve to run said franchise and this interview is the latest in a long list of reasons Harrison should be fired.

