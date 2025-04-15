Nico Harrison makes shocking comments about Mavericks fanbase
The Dallas Mavericks are a complete trainwreck, and Nico Harrison continues to make matters worse. He held a secret meeting with select members of the Dallas media without any recording or cameras allowed to discuss the Luka Doncic trade and showed just how out of touch he was.
While repeating "Defense wins championships" over and over and saying that he had no regrets about the trade (even after Luka Doncic returned to torch his former team for 45 points), arguably the most alarming part of the roundtable meeting is what Nico Harrison said about his obligation to the fanbase.
When Tim Cato of the DLLS network asked Nico Harrison if he had any obligation to the Dallas fanbase, Harrison responded, "No. My obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks, what's in the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks. That's the most important thing."
While it's not always in the team's best interest to do what the fans want, this move was not made in the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks. It was made in the best interest of Nico Harrison. The Luka Doncic trade is projected to cost the organization hundreds of millions of dollars in lost ticket sales, merchandise, and other sources of revenue, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
The Mavericks are 13-20 since the trade and have fallen from a possible Western Conference contender to the NBA Play-In Tournament and could possibly be eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday night. This is an insulting move from a coward in an embarrassing organization.
Even if fans could talk themselves into the team being good when fully healthy, they won't feel the same connection to the team, and they'll have zero desire to support an organization that doesn't care about the fans. That's all the Mavericks have shown in the last two months since trading Luka Doncic away.
