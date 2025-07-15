Dallas Basketball

Nico Harrison provides injury update for Mavericks star Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks' general manager thinks his star point guard is ahead of schedule.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyrie Irving is in the process of recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in March against the Sacramento Kings. Initial reports indicated that he's aiming for a return in either January or February, but that could be optimistic given that he didn't have surgery until April.

Although Irving recently said he's not going to guarantee that he'll be back before the playoffs, saying he wants to make sure he's fully healthy before he's back on the court, Mark Cuban said he expects Irving to be back because "he lives to ball."

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving surprisingly speaks highly of 'crazy' Celtics tenure

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles as Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nico Harrison made an appearance at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the team's third game against the Charlotte Hornets. They had already pulled Cooper Flagg, but he was still evaluating the rest of the roster that hasn't performed well against the Hornets or San Antonio Spurs.

NBA TV pulled him aside for a quick interview, where they asked for an update on Kyrie Irving, and he once again believes Irving is ahead of schedule.

"Kyrie's ahead of schedule but we kind of knew he would be because of the way he attacks his rehab, and he's going 2, 3 times a day. But we don’t want him to rush it as much as he wants to rush it, but he's going to be fine.”

Dallas signed D'Angelo Russell to be a stop-gap for Irving until he returns. Russell will need to bounce back from a disappointing 2024-25 season, but he'll be flanked by a talented roster featuring Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, and more.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News